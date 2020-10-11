eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) PT Raised to $70.00

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) had its price target boosted by Benchmark from $69.00 to $70.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the e-commerce company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on EBAY. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. 140166 upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $57.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wedbush restated a buy rating on shares of eBay in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of eBay from a positive rating to a market perform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $58.85.

eBay stock opened at $55.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. eBay has a 12-month low of $26.02 and a 12-month high of $61.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.00 and its 200 day moving average is $47.76. The company has a market capitalization of $38.81 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.18. eBay had a net margin of 46.91% and a return on equity of 77.65%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. eBay’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that eBay will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. eBay’s payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

In related news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 23,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.40, for a total transaction of $1,272,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,130 shares in the company, valued at $1,911,072. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 53,869 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.31, for a total transaction of $2,979,494.39. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 55,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,093,432.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 181,250 shares of company stock valued at $10,191,238. 5.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new position in eBay during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in eBay during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in eBay by 70.7% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 512 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its position in eBay by 790.7% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 668 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in eBay by 392.7% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 739 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

eBay Inc operates the marketplace and classifieds platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. Its Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and Classifieds platform comprises a collection of brands, such as Mobile.de, Kijiji, Gumtree, Marktplaats, eBay Kleinanzeigen, and others that offer online classifieds to help people find what they are looking for in their local communities.

