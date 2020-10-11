ENDESA S A/ADR’s (ELEZY) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets restated their hold rating on shares of ENDESA S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ELEZY) in a report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

ELEZY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup cut shares of ENDESA S A/ADR from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of ENDESA S A/ADR in a report on Wednesday, July 29th.

Get ENDESA S A/ADR alerts:

ELEZY stock remained flat at $$14.09 during midday trading on Thursday. ENDESA S A/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $10.77 and a fifty-two week high of $14.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.00.

Endesa, SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity primarily in Spain and Portugal. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar. As of December 31, 2017, it distributed electricity to approximately 22 million populations covering a total area of 195,279 square kilometer.

Read More: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for ENDESA S A/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENDESA S A/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.