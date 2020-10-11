Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Core Laboratories’ Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:CLB)

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler cut their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Core Laboratories in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler analyst I. Macpherson now expects that the oil and gas company will earn $0.08 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.09. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Get Core Laboratories alerts:

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.04. Core Laboratories had a negative net margin of 13.39% and a positive return on equity of 46.27%. The business had revenue of $115.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.43 million.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CLB. ABN Amro upgraded Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Core Laboratories from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Core Laboratories from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Core Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 26th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Core Laboratories from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.96.

CLB stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.31. The stock had a trading volume of 500,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,154,127. Core Laboratories has a 12-month low of $6.68 and a 12-month high of $49.22. The firm has a market cap of $725.53 million, a PE ratio of -9.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 3.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Core Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $30,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Core Laboratories by 173.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,935 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after acquiring an additional 25,955 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Core Laboratories by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Core Laboratories by 1.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 86,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 9.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 825,685 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,569,000 after purchasing an additional 71,029 shares during the period. 94.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Core Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.