Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Goldman Sachs Group Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:GS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) – Analysts at DA Davidson increased their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 7th. DA Davidson analyst D. Konrad now anticipates that the investment management company will post earnings of $4.98 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $4.12. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $238.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Goldman Sachs Group’s FY2021 earnings at $25.15 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $230.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $261.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $335.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $272.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.90.

GS stock opened at $207.54 on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group has a 12 month low of $130.85 and a 12 month high of $250.46. The firm has a market cap of $71.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01, a P/E/G ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The investment management company reported $6.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $2.48. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The business had revenue of $13.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 2,533 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 700 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,407 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 830 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.70% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

