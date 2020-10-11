EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) Upgraded at Societe Generale

Societe Generale upgraded shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set a buy rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. HSBC raised EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $69.00.

ESLOY traded up $0.39 on Thursday, hitting $71.71. 20,030 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,719. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.64. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has a one year low of $48.79 and a one year high of $80.46. The firm has a market cap of $31.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.15, a P/E/G ratio of 58.46 and a beta of 0.83.

EssilorLuxottica SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme designs, manufactures, and distributes ophthalmic lenses, frames, and sunglasses in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Wholesale, Retail, Lenses and Optical Instruments, Equipment, and Sunglasses & Readers. The Wholesale segment engages in the manufacture and wholesale distribution of luxury and sports eyewear.

