Etsy Inc Expected to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.72 Per Share (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) – Oppenheimer raised their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Etsy in a report issued on Wednesday, October 7th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein now anticipates that the specialty retailer will earn $0.72 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.67. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Etsy’s FY2020 earnings at $2.42 EPS.

ETSY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on Etsy from $112.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $90.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $79.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Etsy in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.59.

Shares of ETSY stock opened at $146.67 on Friday. Etsy has a 52-week low of $29.95 and a 52-week high of $147.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a current ratio of 4.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.50 billion, a PE ratio of 120.22, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.20.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $428.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.37 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 35.91% and a net margin of 13.78%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Etsy during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Etsy by 105.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,059 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Etsy by 70.2% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 878 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.26, for a total transaction of $100,227.66. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $296,219.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Raina Moskowitz sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.03, for a total transaction of $158,242.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,690 shares in the company, valued at $756,170.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 341,752 shares of company stock worth $43,305,730. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

