Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eurofins Scientific SE provides testing services. The company provides food and feed testing, bioanalytical, biopharma, pharma discovery, pharma early development, pharma central laboratory, biopharma product testing, genomic, agroscience, consumer product testing, forensic, environment testing and REACH services. It operates primarily in Benelux, France, Germany, North America, Nordic countries, the United Kingdom, Ireland and internationally. Eurofins Scientific SE is headquartered in Luxembourg. “

Get Eurofins Scientific alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ERFSF. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank restated a sell rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $937.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ERFSF traded up $17.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $838.09. The stock had a trading volume of 18 shares, compared to its average volume of 177. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $797.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $654.63. Eurofins Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $430.00 and a fifty-two week high of $868.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.05 and a beta of 0.93.

Eurofins Scientific Company Profile

Eurofins Scientific SE, through its subsidiaries, provides various analytical testing services worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 200,000 analytical methods for evaluating the safety, identity, composition, authenticity, origin, traceability, and purity of biological substances and products, as well as for clinical diagnostic.

Featured Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eurofins Scientific (ERFSF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eurofins Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eurofins Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.