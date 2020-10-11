Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fastly Inc. provides infrastructure software. The Company offers cloud computing, image optimization, security, edge computer technology and streaming solutions. Fastly Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

FSLY has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Fastly from $30.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. FBN Securities initiated coverage on Fastly in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Fastly from $89.00 to $88.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Oppenheimer cut Fastly from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BofA Securities lowered Fastly from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fastly has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $69.17.

Shares of FSLY stock opened at $126.58 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.81. Fastly has a 12 month low of $10.63 and a 12 month high of $128.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -230.15 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 13.72, a quick ratio of 13.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.09. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 16.02% and a negative net margin of 21.39%. The company had revenue of $74.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.65 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fastly will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Artur Bergman sold 92,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total transaction of $7,300,639.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 571,650 shares in the company, valued at $45,211,798.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Adriel G. Lares sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.58, for a total transaction of $322,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 214,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,247,343.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,927,478 shares of company stock valued at $162,456,593. 24.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Fastly by 285.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,883,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,720,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134,966 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Fastly by 918.6% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 321,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,096,000 after buying an additional 289,640 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fastly in the second quarter valued at $966,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fastly by 215.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,076,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,254,000 after buying an additional 4,148,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fastly during the second quarter valued at about $923,000. 61.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fastly

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the Internet. It is a programmable platform designed for Web and application delivery.

