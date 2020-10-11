Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $10.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. owns and operates quick-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical(R) and Taco Cabana(R) brand names in the United States. The Company’s Pollo Tropical restaurants offer a wide selection of tropical and Caribbean inspired food. The Taco Cabana restaurants offer a wide selection of fresh Tex-Mex and traditional Mexican food. Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. is headquartered in Miami, Florida. “

Get Fiesta Restaurant Group alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on FRGI. ValuEngine raised Fiesta Restaurant Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Raymond James upped their price target on Fiesta Restaurant Group from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.00.

NASDAQ FRGI opened at $11.04 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $286.57 million, a PE ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 1.80. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a 52 week low of $2.72 and a 52 week high of $13.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.81.

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $121.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.37 million. Fiesta Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 4.24%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fiesta Restaurant Group will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FRGI. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group during the second quarter worth about $1,045,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 39.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 280,609 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 79,327 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Fiesta Restaurant Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $490,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 706,461 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,847,000 after buying an additional 56,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Athanor Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $270,000.

About Fiesta Restaurant Group

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brands. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items; and Taco Cabana restaurants that provide Mexican inspired food made fresh by hand.

Further Reading: Federal Reserve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fiesta Restaurant Group (FRGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fiesta Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiesta Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.