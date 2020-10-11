Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC (FGT.L) (LON:FGT) Insider Purchases £9,992.73 in Stock

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC (FGT.L) (LON:FGT) insider Sandra Kelly bought 1,177 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 849 ($11.09) per share, for a total transaction of £9,992.73 ($13,057.27).

LON FGT opened at GBX 849 ($11.09) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.58, a quick ratio of 5.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 838.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 814.44. Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 595 ($7.77) and a 1 year high of GBX 928 ($12.13).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 8.60 ($0.11) per share. This is a positive change from Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC (FGT.L)’s previous dividend of $8.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC (FGT.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -25.30%.

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched Frostrow Capital LLP. The fund is co-managed by Lindsell Train Limited. It invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

