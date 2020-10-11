First Interstate Bancsystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Interstate Bancsystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $38.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. is a financial and bank holding company. Through its wholly-owned subsidiary, First Interstate Bank, it delivers a range of banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities and other entities throughout its market areas. The Company’s banking products and services include demand, time, checking, and savings deposits. The Company’s loan portfolio consists of a mix of real estate, consumer, commercial, agricultural, and other loans, including fixed and variable rate loans. Its real estate loans comprise commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural, and other real estate loans. It also provides a range of trust, employee benefit, investment management, insurance, agency, and custodial services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. is headquartered in Billings, Montana. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FIBK. BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine downgraded First Interstate Bancsystem from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised First Interstate Bancsystem from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIBK opened at $36.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 1.16. First Interstate Bancsystem has a 1 year low of $24.50 and a 1 year high of $43.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

First Interstate Bancsystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $162.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.47 million. First Interstate Bancsystem had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 23.77%. Analysts expect that First Interstate Bancsystem will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Riley bought 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.10 per share, for a total transaction of $364,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 31,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,252.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 21.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in First Interstate Bancsystem during the first quarter worth $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in First Interstate Bancsystem by 36.1% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in First Interstate Bancsystem during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem during the second quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem by 10.7% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. 51.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About First Interstate Bancsystem

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

