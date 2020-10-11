First Interstate Bancsystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wells Fargo & Company

First Interstate Bancsystem (NASDAQ:FIBK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Wells Fargo & Company in a report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on FIBK. BidaskClub raised First Interstate Bancsystem from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. ValuEngine downgraded First Interstate Bancsystem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

FIBK stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,386. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.66. First Interstate Bancsystem has a 12 month low of $24.50 and a 12 month high of $43.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

First Interstate Bancsystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $162.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.47 million. First Interstate Bancsystem had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 8.59%. Sell-side analysts expect that First Interstate Bancsystem will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Riley bought 11,000 shares of First Interstate Bancsystem stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.10 per share, for a total transaction of $364,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 31,488 shares in the company, valued at $1,042,252.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 21.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIBK. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in First Interstate Bancsystem in the first quarter worth $31,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem during the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in First Interstate Bancsystem by 10.7% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in First Interstate Bancsystem by 169.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.08% of the company’s stock.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

