Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of injectable pain therapies. The Company is targeting anti-inflammatory and analgesic therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It operates in the United States. The Company’s product candidate, FX006, is an injectable intra-articular, meaning in the joint, sustained-release treatment for patients with moderate to severe OA pain. It is developing two additional product candidates, FX007 for post-operative pain and FX005 to treat end-stage OA patients. Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. They set an outperform rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.57.

Shares of FLXN opened at $11.36 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.45 and its 200 day moving average is $11.05. Flexion Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.01 and a fifty-two week high of $22.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $560.08 million, a PE ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 6.08 and a current ratio of 6.60.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $15.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.46 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Flexion Therapeutics will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLXN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Flexion Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $40,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $116,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 791.8% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,801 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 8,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $92,000. 90.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of anti-inflammatory and analgesic therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) pain of the knee in the United States.

