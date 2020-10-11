Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fluidigm Corporation operates as a biotech tools company that creates microfluidic-based chips and instrumentation for biological research. Products offered by the Company include BioMark HD System- a real time PCR; EP1 system for SNP genotyping; Access Array System-an Integrated Fluidic Circuit (IFC); TOPAZ system for protein crystallography; Dynamic Array integrated fluidic circuits (IFCs); and Access Array Assay Design Services. The Company’s products find its application in Gene Expression, Single-Cell Gene Expression, SNP Genotyping, Targeted Resequencing, Sample Quantitation, Copy Number Variation and Protein Crystallization. Fluidigm Corporation is based in San Francisco, California. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut Fluidigm from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Fluidigm from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Fluidigm in a report on Thursday, July 9th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Fluidigm from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Fluidigm from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.00.

FLDM stock opened at $7.81 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.16. The stock has a market cap of $556.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.01 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Fluidigm has a 1 year low of $1.17 and a 1 year high of $12.45.

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05. Fluidigm had a negative return on equity of 23.91% and a negative net margin of 48.46%. The firm had revenue of $26.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.98 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fluidigm will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLDM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fluidigm by 116.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 763,854 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,063,000 after acquiring an additional 411,507 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Fluidigm by 5.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 134,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Fluidigm in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Fluidigm by 5.5% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 43,163 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Fluidigm by 7.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,035,126 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,629,000 after buying an additional 68,459 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Fluidigm Company Profile

Fluidigm Corporation creates, manufactures, and markets technologies and tools for life sciences research in the United States and Europe. It offers analytical systems comprising Helios, a CyTOF system, Hyperion imaging system, and Hyperion tissue imager; and assays and reagents, including Maxpar reagents and Maxpar human immune monitoring panel kit and workflow.

