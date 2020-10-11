Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $7.25 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is engaged in the exploration, mining and development of silver and base metal properties in Latin America. Its core assets include the Caylloma Ag-Pb-Zn-Cu Mine located in Arequipa, Peru and the San Jose Ag – Au Project located in Oaxaca, Mexico. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is headquartered in Lima, Peru. “

Get Fortuna Silver Mines alerts:

FSM has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial reiterated a hold rating and issued a $10.50 target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Pi Financial upgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Laurentian Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and set a $11.35 price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Laurentian reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $11.35 target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.92.

FSM opened at $7.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 700.70 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.78 and a 200-day moving average of $4.93. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 52-week low of $1.47 and a 52-week high of $7.95.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Fortuna Silver Mines had a return on equity of 0.86% and a net margin of 0.50%. The firm had revenue of $44.48 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines in the second quarter worth $20,342,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 163.2% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 780,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,506,000 after acquiring an additional 484,055 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,305,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 705.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 379,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 332,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines in the second quarter valued at about $1,639,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.85% of the company’s stock.

About Fortuna Silver Mines

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver-gold mine located in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

See Also: What is the Rule of 72?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fortuna Silver Mines (FSM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.