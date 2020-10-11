Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fox Factory Holding Corp. is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of suspension products used primarily on mountain bikes, side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles, off-road vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles. Fox Factory Holding Corp. is headquartered in California. “

FOXF has been the subject of several other research reports. William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Fox Factory in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Fox Factory from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Fox Factory from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Fox Factory from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, CJS Securities raised shares of Fox Factory from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fox Factory currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $86.20.

FOXF opened at $87.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.35. Fox Factory has a fifty-two week low of $34.58 and a fifty-two week high of $113.41.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $183.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.07 million. Fox Factory had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 20.91%. As a group, analysts expect that Fox Factory will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Christopher Tutton sold 1,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $122,952.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,805,006. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard T. Winters sold 1,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $118,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,280,484. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,388 shares of company stock valued at $11,812,677 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Fox Factory by 9.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,304,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,633,000 after purchasing an additional 370,192 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Fox Factory by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,223,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,976,000 after acquiring an additional 63,997 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fox Factory by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,663,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,454,000 after acquiring an additional 66,035 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Fox Factory by 89.4% in the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,285,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,975,000 after acquiring an additional 606,497 shares during the period. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Fox Factory by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,178,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,503,000 after acquiring an additional 124,982 shares during the period.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes and road bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, and motorcycles.

