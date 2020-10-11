Franks International (NYSE:FI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Franks International (NYSE:FI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Frank’s International N.V. is a provider of engineered tubular services to the oil and gas industry. Its tubular services include the handling and installation of multiple joints of pipe to establish a cased wellbore; and the installation of smaller diameter pipe inside a cased wellbore to provide a conduit for produced oil and gas to reach the surface. The Company provides its services to exploration and production companies in both offshore and onshore environments, with a focus on complex and technically demanding wells. Frank’s International N.V. is based in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. “

Shares of FI opened at $1.73 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $391.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.41. Franks International has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $5.76.

Franks International (NYSE:FI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $86.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.44 million. Franks International had a negative net margin of 63.77% and a negative return on equity of 9.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Franks International will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Franks International by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 33,770 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 8,597 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Franks International during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Franks International by 15.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 147,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 19,600 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Franks International by 93.6% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 30,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 14,600 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Franks International by 104.2% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 342,839 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 174,930 shares during the last quarter. 47.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Frank's International N.V. provides various engineered tubular services for the oil and gas exploration and production, and oilfield services companies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: International Services, U.S.

