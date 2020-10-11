Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $53.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Fulgent Genetics, Inc. is a technology company. It provide genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. The Company’s technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, advanced genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory process which serves primarily to hospitals and medical institutions. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. is headquartered in Temple City, California. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on FLGT. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Fulgent Genetics from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Fulgent Genetics from $13.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Fulgent Genetics in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. BidaskClub raised Fulgent Genetics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, CSFB increased their price target on Fulgent Genetics from $13.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $45.33.

Fulgent Genetics stock opened at $44.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.19. The stock has a market cap of $973.06 million, a P/E ratio of 366.70 and a beta of 1.68. Fulgent Genetics has a fifty-two week low of $6.70 and a fifty-two week high of $52.47.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.16. Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 5.78%. The company had revenue of $17.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.52 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fulgent Genetics will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Fulgent Genetics news, insider Hanlin Gao sold 1,308 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.11, for a total value of $53,771.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,281,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,676,339.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jian Xie sold 1,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.86, for a total value of $55,051.36. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 603,712 shares in the company, valued at $16,819,416.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 257,339 shares of company stock worth $10,741,514. Corporate insiders own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in Fulgent Genetics by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Fulgent Genetics during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 392.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,188 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 3.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 97,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 3,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 43.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 3,451 shares in the last quarter. 61.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

