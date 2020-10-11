FY2020 EPS Estimates for Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) Cut by Piper Sandler

Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) – Piper Sandler cut their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Citigroup in a report issued on Thursday, October 8th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.09 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.28.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $19.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.06 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Citigroup from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.76.

NYSE C opened at $44.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $93.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.79, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.99. Citigroup has a twelve month low of $32.00 and a twelve month high of $83.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RVW Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 100.0% during the third quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the third quarter worth $29,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the third quarter worth $251,000. Cooper Financial Group increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 48.1% during the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 6,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 12.0% during the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 42,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 4,589 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.57% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

