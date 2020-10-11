FY2020 EPS Estimates for Commerce Bancshares, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2020 earnings estimates for Commerce Bancshares in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.35 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.27. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Commerce Bancshares’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.85 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.30 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.64 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CBSH. BidaskClub raised shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Commerce Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Shares of CBSH stock opened at $60.51 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.89. The stock has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 1.01. Commerce Bancshares has a twelve month low of $45.51 and a twelve month high of $71.92.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $320.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.49 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 21.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is 30.17%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 542.4% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the second quarter valued at $39,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the second quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the second quarter valued at $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.55% of the company’s stock.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

