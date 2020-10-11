FY2020 EPS Estimates for Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Increased by Analyst

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) – Research analysts at KeyCorp raised their FY2020 EPS estimates for Corteva in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 6th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.41 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.34. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Corteva’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Vertical Research raised Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Cleveland Research initiated coverage on Corteva in a research note on Friday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Corteva from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Corteva from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BofA Securities downgraded Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.79.

Shares of CTVA stock opened at $33.43 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.07 and a 200 day moving average of $27.03. Corteva has a 52 week low of $20.38 and a 52 week high of $33.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.16, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.06. Corteva had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 3.68%. The company had revenue of $5.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.36 billion.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Corteva’s payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

In other Corteva news, SVP Cornel B. Fuerer acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.01 per share, with a total value of $50,020.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rajan Gajaria acquired 2,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.20 per share, for a total transaction of $50,652.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 9,010 shares of company stock valued at $227,172 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cullinan Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 86.7% during the third quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 248,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,149,000 after buying an additional 115,200 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva during the third quarter valued at $79,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 1.0% during the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 155,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,467,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new position in Corteva in the third quarter worth about $382,000. Finally, Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. boosted its position in Corteva by 30.9% in the third quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. now owns 10,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. 78.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

