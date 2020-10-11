FY2020 EPS Estimates for Eastman Chemical Increased by KeyCorp (NYSE:EMN)

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) – Analysts at KeyCorp lifted their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Eastman Chemical in a report released on Tuesday, October 6th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $5.80 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.58. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Eastman Chemical’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.46 EPS.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The business’s revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.99 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $74.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, September 18th. Bank of America lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.37.

EMN opened at $86.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.53. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $34.44 and a fifty-two week high of $86.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is presently 37.03%.

In related news, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 3,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.22, for a total value of $240,893.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,320,229.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 329.3% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 277.5% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 294.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

Read More: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.