FY2020 EPS Estimates for Harley-Davidson, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:HOG)

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) – Investment analysts at Wedbush dropped their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 8th. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.62 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.66. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Harley-Davidson’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

HOG has been the topic of several other reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Monday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Harley-Davidson from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $23.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Harley-Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $24.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.93.

Shares of HOG stock opened at $28.02 on Friday. Harley-Davidson has a 52-week low of $14.31 and a 52-week high of $40.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.07. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.18, a PEG ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.52.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.47). Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 1.72%. The business had revenue of $669.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 53.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the second quarter worth $30,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 26.7% in the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 46.8% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1,912.8% in the second quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1,211.4% in the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,653 shares during the period. 87.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is currently 2.38%.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

