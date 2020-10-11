FY2021 Earnings Estimate for SOUTH32 LTD/S (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

SOUTH32 LTD/S (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for SOUTH32 LTD/S in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.86 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.65. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SOUTH32 LTD/S’s FY2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.06 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.20 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.26 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SOUHY. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SOUTH32 LTD/S in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SOUTH32 LTD/S in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Societe Generale initiated coverage on SOUTH32 LTD/S in a research report on Friday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SOUTH32 LTD/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised SOUTH32 LTD/S from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.75.

OTCMKTS:SOUHY traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,324. SOUTH32 LTD/S has a twelve month low of $4.79 and a twelve month high of $10.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.70 and a beta of 1.02.

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company primarily in Australia, Southern Africa, and South America. The company has a portfolio of assets producing alumina, aluminum, bauxite, energy and metallurgical coal, manganese ore and alloy, laterite ferronickel, silver, lead, and zinc.

