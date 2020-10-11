FY2021 EPS Estimates for DCC plc (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) Raised by Jefferies Financial Group

DCC plc (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of DCC in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Winckler now forecasts that the company will earn $4.46 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.25. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for DCC’s FY2022 earnings at $4.82 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.07 EPS.

Get DCC alerts:

DCCPF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded DCC from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DCC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of DCC from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of DCC in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut DCC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DCC currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.00.

DCC stock remained flat at $$70.48 during midday trading on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.32. DCC has a 1-year low of $49.00 and a 1-year high of $91.85.

About DCC

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). This segment serves approximately 0.7 million customers. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides inbound logistics, storage and filling, and outbound logistics services.

Featured Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for DCC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DCC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.