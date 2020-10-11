FY2021 EPS Estimates for ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:OLCLY)

ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR in a report issued on Tuesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Takeuchi now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.24) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.36). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR’s FY2024 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

OTCMKTS:OLCLY traded up $0.68 on Friday, hitting $28.66. The stock had a trading volume of 155 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,512. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $47.13 billion, a PE ratio of 59.71 and a beta of -0.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.50 and its 200 day moving average is $26.69. ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR has a 52 week low of $21.28 and a 52 week high of $31.08.

About ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR

Oriental Land Co, Ltd. operates and manages theme parks and hotels in Japan. It operates through Theme Park, Hotel Business, and Other Business segments. The Theme Park segment operates and manages Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea theme Parks. The Hotel Business segment operates and manages Tokyo Disneyland Hotel, Tokyo DisneySea Hotel MiraCosta, Disney Ambassador Hotel, and Tokyo Disney Celebration Hotel.

