GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GasLog Partners LP owns, operates and acquires LNG carriers with multi-year charters. The Company charges customers for the transportation of their LNG using its LNG carriers. GasLog Partners LP is based in Monaco. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on GasLog Partners from $5.50 to $4.25 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 17th. ValuEngine upgraded GasLog Partners from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. GasLog Partners presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.44.

Shares of NYSE:GLOP opened at $3.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $173.71 million, a P/E ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 3.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. GasLog Partners has a 52-week low of $1.51 and a 52-week high of $20.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.99.

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The shipping company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $84.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.57 million. GasLog Partners had a positive return on equity of 15.08% and a negative net margin of 16.85%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GasLog Partners will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of GasLog Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $553,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in GasLog Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in GasLog Partners by 161.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,269,651 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,832,000 after buying an additional 783,625 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in GasLog Partners by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,624 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 6,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in GasLog Partners by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 147,537 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 9,329 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.86% of the company’s stock.

About GasLog Partners

GasLog Partners LP owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of October 30, 2019, it operated a fleet of 15 LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 158,000 cubic meters. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Monaco.

