GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. is a molecular diagnostics company focused on developing and commercializing its proprietary eSensor(R) detection technology. The eSensor® XT-8 system is the second generation in GenMark Dx’s eSensor® platform, utilizing electrochemical detection technology to detect nucleic acids on a microarray. The XT-8 System enables multiplex detection of DNA and RNA targets. The Company has developed four diagnostic tests for use with its XT-8 System. Its Cystic Fibrosis Genotyping Test, which detects pre-conception risks of cystic fibrosis, and its Warfarin Sensitivity Test, which determines an individual’s ability to metabolize the oral anticoagulant warfarin, have received FDA clearance. It has also developed a Respiratory Viral Panel Test, which detects the presence of major respiratory viruses, and a Thrombosis Risk Test, which detects an individual’s increased risk of blood clots. GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. is based in Pasadena, California. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GNMK. BidaskClub raised shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price (up from $14.00) on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of GenMark Diagnostics from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of GenMark Diagnostics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. GenMark Diagnostics has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.58.

GNMK opened at $14.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -25.20 and a beta of 2.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 5.74 and a quick ratio of 5.23. GenMark Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $3.36 and a 12-month high of $20.88.

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $40.09 million for the quarter. GenMark Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 26.51% and a negative return on equity of 93.75%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GenMark Diagnostics will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Scott Mendel sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total value of $754,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 497,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,499,706.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Alan Baer Maderazo sold 69,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $1,046,235.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 268,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,030,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 320,305 shares of company stock worth $4,824,542. Corporate insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GNMK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Atom Investors LP bought a new position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,127 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.38% of the company’s stock.

About GenMark Diagnostics

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular tests based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor detection technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

