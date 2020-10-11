Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) Upgraded at Bradesco Corretora

Bradesco Corretora upgraded shares of Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

GGB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gerdau from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Itau BBA Securities raised Gerdau from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Gerdau from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.00.

Shares of NYSE GGB traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.92. 8,139,244 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,714,506. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.14. Gerdau has a 12 month low of $1.65 and a 12 month high of $5.34. The firm has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.12.

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Gerdau had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 3.10%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gerdau will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Gerdau by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 284,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 6,319 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Gerdau by 224.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 6,571 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp lifted its holdings in Gerdau by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 25,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 7,440 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Gerdau by 98.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 7,542 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Gerdau by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 80,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 13,100 shares during the period. 3.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gerdau Company Profile

Gerdau SA provides steel products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Brazil Operations, North America Operations, South America Operations, and Special Steel Operations. The company offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to construction and manufacturing industries; and drawn products comprises barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps.

