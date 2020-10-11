Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) Upgraded at Bradesco Corretora

Bradesco Corretora upgraded shares of Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
GGB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gerdau from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Itau BBA Securities raised Gerdau from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Gerdau from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.00.
Shares of NYSE GGB traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.92. 8,139,244 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,714,506. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.14. Gerdau has a 12 month low of $1.65 and a 12 month high of $5.34. The firm has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.12.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Gerdau by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 284,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 6,319 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Gerdau by 224.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 6,571 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp lifted its holdings in Gerdau by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 25,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 7,440 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Gerdau by 98.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 7,542 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Gerdau by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 80,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 13,100 shares during the period. 3.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Gerdau Company Profile
Gerdau SA provides steel products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Brazil Operations, North America Operations, South America Operations, and Special Steel Operations. The company offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to construction and manufacturing industries; and drawn products comprises barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps.
