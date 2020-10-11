Golden Star Resources (NASDAQ:GSS) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Golden Star Resources (NASDAQ:GSS) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, National Bank Financial raised shares of Golden Star Resources from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th.

NASDAQ GSS traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.57. 760,317 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 705,324. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.32. Golden Star Resources has a 12 month low of $1.85 and a 12 month high of $5.20.

Golden Star Resources (NASDAQ:GSS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $85.63 million for the quarter.

Golden Star Resources Company Profile

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and the Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, the Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground mine located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.

