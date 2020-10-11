Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Prosiebensat 1 Media (ETR:PSM) a €14.60 Price Target

Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.60 ($17.18) target price on Prosiebensat 1 Media (ETR:PSM) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Independent Research set a €8.50 ($10.00) price objective on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Nord/LB set a €10.50 ($12.35) target price on Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a €5.80 ($6.82) price objective on Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €17.00 ($20.00) target price on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €11.58 ($13.62).

ETR PSM traded down €0.08 ($0.09) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching €11.56 ($13.59). The company had a trading volume of 599,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,250,000. Prosiebensat 1 Media has a 1-year low of €5.72 ($6.73) and a 1-year high of €14.41 ($16.95). The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €10.39 and a 200 day moving average of €9.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 295.83.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. The company operates through three segments: Entertainment, Content Production & Global Sales, and Commerce. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

