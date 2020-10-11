Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates €34.10 Price Target for RTL Group (EBR:RTL)

Goldman Sachs Group set a €34.10 ($40.12) price objective on RTL Group (EBR:RTL) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Warburg Research set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on RTL Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Barclays set a €34.00 ($40.00) target price on RTL Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €38.00 ($44.71) target price on RTL Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of RTL Group in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €39.00 ($45.88) price objective on RTL Group and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €35.92 ($42.26).

Get RTL Group alerts:

RTL Group has a 1 year low of €59.84 ($70.40) and a 1 year high of €76.02 ($89.44).

RTL Group SA operates television (TV) channels and radio stations worldwide. It operates in six segments: Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland, Groupe M6, Fremantle, RTL Nederland, RTL Belgium, and Others. The company's TV channels include RTL Television in Germany, M6 in France, RTL 4 in the Netherlands, and RTL-TVI in Belgium.

Further Reading: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for RTL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.