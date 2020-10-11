Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $16.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “GRAPHIC PACKAGING CORPORATION, headquartered in Marietta, Georgia, is a leading provider of paperboard packaging solutions for a wide variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. Graphic Packaging’s customers include some of the most widely recognized companies in the world. “

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Graphic Packaging from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Seaport Global Securities raised Graphic Packaging from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. DA Davidson reissued a buy rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Graphic Packaging from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Graphic Packaging in a report on Monday, June 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.29.

GPK stock opened at $14.42 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Graphic Packaging has a 1-year low of $10.40 and a 1-year high of $16.95. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.16.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 1.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Graphic Packaging in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,103,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Graphic Packaging by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,452,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,318,000 after acquiring an additional 299,806 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in Graphic Packaging by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 97,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 3,421 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Graphic Packaging by 139.7% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,825,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,492,000 after acquiring an additional 3,395,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,366,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,105,000 after purchasing an additional 428,128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

About Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging folding cartons and cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

Featured Article: Gap Down Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Graphic Packaging (GPK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.