Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Green Plains Partners LP provide ethanol and fuel storage, terminal and transportation services by owning, operating, developing and acquiring storage tanks, terminals, transportation assets and other related assets and businesses. Green Plains Partners LP is based in Omaha, Nebraska. “

GPP has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James reiterated a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Green Plains Partners in a report on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine lowered Green Plains Partners from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

Green Plains Partners stock opened at $7.74 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.62. The firm has a market cap of $179.63 million, a P/E ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.87. Green Plains Partners has a twelve month low of $3.47 and a twelve month high of $14.81.

Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $20.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.80 million. Green Plains Partners had a negative return on equity of 55.15% and a net margin of 50.37%. Research analysts anticipate that Green Plains Partners will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of Green Plains Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of Green Plains Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $161,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Green Plains Partners by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 3,361 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Green Plains Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $280,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Green Plains Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $546,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.57% of the company’s stock.

About Green Plains Partners

Green Plains Partners LP provides fuel storage and transportation services. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates ethanol and fuel storage tanks, terminals, transportation assets, and other related assets and businesses. The company owns or leases 32 ethanol storage facilities and approximately 49 acres of land.

