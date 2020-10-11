HALFORDS GRP PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:HLFDY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HALFORDS GRP PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:HLFDY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Halfords Group Plc engages in the retail of automotive, cycling products as well as auto repair. It operating segments includes Halfords Retail and Halfords Autocentres. Halfords Retail segment comprises the retailing of automotive, leisure and cycling products. Halfords Autocentres segment involves in car servicing and repair operation. Halfords Group Plc is headquartered in Redditch, the United Kingdom. “

Get HALFORDS GRP PL/ADR alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of HALFORDS GRP PL/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of HALFORDS GRP PL/ADR in a report on Friday, October 2nd.

HLFDY stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.27. 102 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,042. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.02. HALFORDS GRP PL/ADR has a 52 week low of $2.05 and a 52 week high of $6.27. The company has a market cap of $624.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 0.44.

About HALFORDS GRP PL/ADR

Halfords Group plc, through its subsidiaries, retails automotive, leisure, and cycling products in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates in two segments, Retail and Car Servicing. The company retails auto parts, accessories, cycles, and cycle accessories; and provides garage servicing and auto repair services.

Further Reading: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HALFORDS GRP PL/ADR (HLFDY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HALFORDS GRP PL/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HALFORDS GRP PL/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.