Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company is an operating holding company. Hamilton Beach Brands, Inc. is a designer, marketer and distributor of branded electric household and specialty housewares appliances, as well as commercial products for restaurants, bars and hotels. Kitchen Collection, LLC is a specialty retailer of kitchenware in outlet and traditional malls primarily in the United States. Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company is based in GLEN ALLEN, United States. “

HBB has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded Hamilton Beach Brands from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Hamilton Beach Brands from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st.

Shares of Hamilton Beach Brands stock traded up $0.71 on Wednesday, hitting $21.05. 28,577 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,897. Hamilton Beach Brands has a 52 week low of $6.68 and a 52 week high of $22.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.75 million, a P/E ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.52.

Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.05. Hamilton Beach Brands had a return on equity of 55.16% and a net margin of 4.47%. The business had revenue of $138.30 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hamilton Beach Brands will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. This is a positive change from Hamilton Beach Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Hamilton Beach Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.77%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HBB. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Hamilton Beach Brands by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Hamilton Beach Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $130,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Hamilton Beach Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $132,000. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in Hamilton Beach Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 14.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.63% of the company’s stock.

Hamilton Beach Brands Company Profile

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the consumer, commercial, specialty small appliance, and specialty retail market in the United States and internationally. It designs, markets, and distributes a range of small branded electric household and specialty housewares small appliances, including blenders, can openers, coffeemakers, food processors, indoor electric grills, irons, mixers, slow cookers, toasters, and toaster ovens, as well as commercial products for restaurants, bars, and hotels under the Hamilton Beach Commercial and Proctor Silex Commercial brands.

