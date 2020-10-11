HC Wainwright Raises CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Price Target to $47.00

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) had its price objective increased by HC Wainwright from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CDNA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CareDx from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of CareDx in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Raymond James lifted their target price on CareDx from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of CareDx from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of CareDx from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.50.

Get CareDx alerts:

Shares of CDNA traded up $3.42 on Thursday, reaching $53.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,020,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 686,737. CareDx has a twelve month low of $13.04 and a twelve month high of $54.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -122.62 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.09 and a 200-day moving average of $30.95.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.08. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 13.58% and a negative net margin of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $41.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.61 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that CareDx will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.68, for a total transaction of $316,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 431,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,684,936.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sasha King sold 40,775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.62, for a total transaction of $2,064,030.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 61,760 shares in the company, valued at $3,126,291.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 90,775 shares of company stock valued at $3,918,964. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDNA. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in CareDx by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 64,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CareDx by 7.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of CareDx in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in CareDx in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in CareDx by 267.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc, a precision medicine company, discovers, develops, and commercializes healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; and AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients.

See Also: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for CareDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.