HC Wainwright Trims Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) Target Price to $3.00

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) had its target price trimmed by HC Wainwright from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CRBP. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $18.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. BTIG Research cut Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. BidaskClub raised Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Corbus Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.60.

CRBP stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.20. The stock had a trading volume of 3,495,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,314,514. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.04 and a twelve month high of $9.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.05 million, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.85.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.13). Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,596.42% and a negative return on equity of 430.79%. The firm had revenue of $0.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRBP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $30,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. 55.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate is lenabasum, a synthetic oral endocannabinoid drug that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of systemic sclerosis and dermatomyositis, and in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat systemic lupus erythematosus and cystic fibrosis.

