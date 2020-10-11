H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “H&E Equipment Services, Inc. is one of the largest integrated equipment services companies in the United States with full-service facilities throughout the Intermountain, Southwest, Gulf Coast & Southeast regions of the United States. The Company is focused on heavy construction & industrial equipment and rents, sells & provides parts & service support for four core categories of specialized equipment they are hi-lift or aerial platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment & industrial lift trucks. By providing equipment rental, sales, & on-site parts, repair & maintenance functions under one roof, the Company is a one-stop provider for its customers’ varied equipment needs. This full service approach provides the Company with multiple points of customer contact, enabling it to maintain a high quality rental fleet, as well as an effective distribution channel for fleet disposal & provides cross-selling opportunities among its new & used equipment sales, rental, parts sales & service operations. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on HEES. ValuEngine lowered shares of H&E Equipment Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of H&E Equipment Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, August 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of H&E Equipment Services in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.63.

Shares of HEES traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 290,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,301. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $821.33 million, a PE ratio of 37.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.09. H&E Equipment Services has a one year low of $9.12 and a one year high of $37.85.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.33. H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 28.42%. The business had revenue of $278.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that H&E Equipment Services will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio is 41.20%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HEES. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 125.4% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 193,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,806,000 after buying an additional 107,678 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 207,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,840,000 after acquiring an additional 30,200 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in H&E Equipment Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $379,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 9.3% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 105,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the second quarter worth approximately $2,772,000. 67.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. It rents, sells, and provides parts and support services for hi-lift or aerial work platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and industrial lift trucks.

