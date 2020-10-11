Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

HCSG has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird cut Healthcare Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Benchmark lowered shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut Healthcare Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.14.

NASDAQ HCSG traded down $0.39 on Friday, hitting $23.58. 277,202 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 747,955. Healthcare Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $15.80 and a fifty-two week high of $31.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.36. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 0.48.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $452.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.41 million. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 17.86%. Analysts forecast that Healthcare Services Group will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Healthcare Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Healthcare Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Healthcare Services Group by 88.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the second quarter worth $98,000.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

