Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Healthequity from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Healthequity in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Healthequity from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Healthequity from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Healthequity from $51.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.45.

Get Healthequity alerts:

Shares of HQY stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 365,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 926,830. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.62. Healthequity has a 1-year low of $34.40 and a 1-year high of $88.78. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -204.44, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.44.

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.27. Healthequity had a negative net margin of 2.74% and a positive return on equity of 8.53%. The firm had revenue of $176.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Healthequity will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Ashley Dreier sold 16,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $975,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 58,694 shares in the company, valued at $3,521,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Healthequity by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,190,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,170,000 after buying an additional 492,095 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Healthequity by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,541,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,089,000 after buying an additional 1,046,199 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Healthequity by 1.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,230,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,816,000 after buying an additional 39,679 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Healthequity by 969.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,938,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,057,000 after buying an additional 1,757,107 shares during the period. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Healthequity by 69.4% during the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,264,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,188,000 after acquiring an additional 517,822 shares during the last quarter. 98.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Healthequity

HealthEquity, Inc provides various solutions for managing health care accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, and flexible spending accounts for health plans, insurance companies, and third-party administrators in the United States. The company offers healthcare saving and spending platform, a cloud-based platform for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Healthequity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthequity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.