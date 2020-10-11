Herc (NYSE:HRI) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Herc (NYSE:HRI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $52.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.29% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Herc Holdings, Inc. through its subsidiary Herc Rentals Inc. provides equipment rental suppliers primarily in North America. The company is a full-line equipment-rental supplier in commercial and residential construction, industrial and manufacturing, refineries and petrochemicals, civil infrastructure, automotive, government and municipalities, energy, remediation, emergency response, facilities, entertainment and agriculture. The equipment rental business is supported by ProSolutions (Tm). Herc Holdings Inc., formerly known as Hertz Global Holdings, Inc., is based in Bonita Springs, United States. “

HRI has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Herc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Bank of America raised Herc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Herc in a research report on Monday, June 29th. BofA Securities raised shares of Herc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Herc from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

HRI stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.90. 78,722 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 250,407. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.81 and a 200-day moving average of $31.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 31.44, a P/E/G ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 3.29. Herc has a 1 year low of $11.81 and a 1 year high of $50.81.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.86. The business had revenue of $368.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.47 million. Herc had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 2.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Herc will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Herc by 8.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Herc by 0.7% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 150,412 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,622,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Herc by 36.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 45,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after buying an additional 12,203 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Herc by 3.6% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 156,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,812,000 after buying an additional 5,415 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Herc in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 95.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Herc Company Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

