Highway (NASDAQ:HIHO) Upgraded to B at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Highway (NASDAQ:HIHO) from a c rating to a b rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Highway from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th.

Get Highway alerts:

NASDAQ HIHO opened at $3.79 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.42. Highway has a 12-month low of $1.55 and a 12-month high of $4.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.05 million, a P/E ratio of 27.07 and a beta of 0.53.

Highway (NASDAQ:HIHO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 31st. The industrial products company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Highway had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 5.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 2nd.

In related news, major shareholder Zeff Capital, Lp sold 101,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.72, for a total transaction of $579,350.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 433,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,479,145.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Highway stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HIHO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.49% of Highway at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 6.75% of the company’s stock.

About Highway

Highway Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies metal, plastic, electric, and electronic components, subassemblies, and finished products for original equipment manufacturers (OEM) and contract manufacturers. The company operates in two segments, Metal Stamping and Mechanical OEM, and Electric OEM.

Featured Story: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Highway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.