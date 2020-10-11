HNI (NYSE:HNI) Lifted to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of HNI (NYSE:HNI) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Benchmark lifted their price objective on HNI from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th.

Shares of NYSE HNI opened at $34.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.19. HNI has a 52-week low of $16.60 and a 52-week high of $42.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 1.11.

HNI (NYSE:HNI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.51. HNI had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $417.46 million during the quarter.

In other HNI news, VP Steven M. Bradford sold 7,812 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $265,608.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,434,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Larry B. Porcellato sold 1,000 shares of HNI stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.70, for a total transaction of $32,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,813 shares of company stock worth $298,337 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its holdings in shares of HNI by 2.2% during the second quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 21,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in HNI by 1.6% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 40,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,238,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in HNI by 1.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of HNI by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 73,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in HNI by 36.1% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.42% of the company’s stock.

HNI Corporation manufacturHON Industries Inces and sells office furniture and hearth products in the United States, Canada, China, Hong Kong, India, Mexico, Dubai, Taiwan, and Singapore. Its Office Furniture segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, which include panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, tables, and architectural products under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, Maxon, HBF, OFM, Respawn, Lamex, and HNI India brands.

