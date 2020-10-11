Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) Given Neutral Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on HCHDF. Peel Hunt raised shares of Hochschild Mining to a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an outperform rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hochschild Mining has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of HCHDF opened at $3.12 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.56. Hochschild Mining has a 12-month low of $0.99 and a 12-month high of $4.35.

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, explores for, mines, processes, and sells gold and silver in the Americas. It also offers dorÃ© and concentrates. The company holds a 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru; and Arcata, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru, as well as a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine is located in Argentina.

