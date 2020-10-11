Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) PT Raised to $198.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $185.00 to $198.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on HON. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $150.00 to $167.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Honeywell International from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $166.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $163.00 to $153.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $161.61.

HON stock opened at $174.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Honeywell International has a twelve month low of $101.08 and a twelve month high of $184.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.29.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.11. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 29.93%. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International will post 6.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 44.12%.

In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.95, for a total value of $3,279,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,900,994.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. 75.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

