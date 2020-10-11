Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $29.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 12.91% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Howden Joinery Group Plc is involved in the manufacture, sale and distribution of kitchens and joinery products. It offers kitchen cabinets and frontals, doors and worktops and breakfast bars; appliances. The company operates primarily in the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, the Netherlands and Germany. Howden Joinery Group Plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Shares of OTCMKTS:HWDJY traded up $7.29 on Friday, reaching $33.30. 4,560 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,324. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.48. Howden Joinery Group has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $38.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 1.54.

Howden Joinery Group Plc engages in the manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of kitchens and joinery products in the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany. The company offers kitchen cabinets, flooring, stair parts, general joinery items, worktops, sinks and taps, flooring, appliances, handles, joinery doors, skirting and architrave products, heat-pump tumble dryers, dual cavity single ovens, and dishwashers, as well as internal, external, and fire doors.

