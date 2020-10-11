Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate company focused on owning, operating and acquiring office properties and media and entertainment properties in select growth markets primarily in Northern and Southern California. These markets include Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego, San Francisco, Silicon Valley and the East Bay. The Company is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. “

Get Hudson Pacific Properties alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $32.00 to $25.50 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler reissued a buy rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Monday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Hudson Pacific Properties presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.75.

Shares of NYSE HPP opened at $22.67 on Wednesday. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 1-year low of $16.14 and a 1-year high of $38.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.02 and a 200-day moving average of $23.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.48 and a beta of 0.71.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.47). Hudson Pacific Properties had a return on equity of 2.37% and a net margin of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $198.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.20 million. Research analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 18th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 17th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.26%.

In related news, Director Barry Alan Porter purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.09 per share, for a total transaction of $115,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 99,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,299,625.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HPP. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,346,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $287,749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986,106 shares during the period. PGGM Investments increased its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 10,837,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $272,667,000 after acquiring an additional 551,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,814,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,454,000 after acquiring an additional 123,421 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,188,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,859,000 after acquiring an additional 813,709 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,344,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,461,000 after acquiring an additional 63,190 shares during the period.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

See Also: volatile stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hudson Pacific Properties (HPP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.