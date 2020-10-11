Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) – Stock analysts at Wedbush boosted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 8th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.67 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.66. Wedbush also issued estimates for Huntington Bancshares’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The firm’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Huntington Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.17.

Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $9.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.48 and its 200 day moving average is $9.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Huntington Bancshares has a 1 year low of $6.82 and a 1 year high of $15.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.47.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HBAN. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,849,996 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,065,000 after buying an additional 3,078,079 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,897,620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $450,825,000 after buying an additional 3,014,020 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1,382.7% during the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,982,518 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,947,000 after buying an additional 2,781,359 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 362.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,064,548 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,060,000 after buying an additional 2,402,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 223.8% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,291,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,879,000 after buying an additional 1,584,042 shares in the last quarter. 71.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.09%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.24%.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

