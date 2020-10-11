Icollege Limited (ASX:ICT) Insider Sells A$990,000.00 in Stock

Icollege Limited (ASX:ICT) insider Ashish Katta sold 16,500,000 shares of Icollege stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.06 ($0.04), for a total value of A$990,000.00 ($707,142.86).

The business’s 50-day moving average price is A$0.04.

iCollege Limited provides vocational education and training solutions in Australia and internationally. The company offers training to develop skills and knowledge required to gain employment or advance careers in various industry sectors, including construction, nursing, disability, hospitality, business, English language, and health and fitness.

